In October, English post-punkers Gang Of Four announced a 2025 farewell tour across the US and Canada, playing Entertainment! in full every night, plus a second set of hits and fan favorites. Initially, it looked like original singer Jon King and drummer Hugh Burnham would be hitting the road with Slint’s David Pajo, who had been playing with them since 2022, but a new Instagram post on the band’s official site has now announced that Belly/L7’s Gail Greenwood will join Gang Of Four on bass, and Ted Leo will fill out the lineup on guitar. As for Pajo, he’s “now pursuing his own projects.”

Here’s the text of their announcement below: