Ted Leo And Gail Greenwood Join Gang Of Four’s Farewell Tour Lineup
In October, English post-punkers Gang Of Four announced a 2025 farewell tour across the US and Canada, playing Entertainment! in full every night, plus a second set of hits and fan favorites. Initially, it looked like original singer Jon King and drummer Hugh Burnham would be hitting the road with Slint’s David Pajo, who had been playing with them since 2022, but a new Instagram post on the band’s official site has now announced that Belly/L7’s Gail Greenwood will join Gang Of Four on bass, and Ted Leo will fill out the lineup on guitar. As for Pajo, he’s “now pursuing his own projects.”
Here’s the text of their announcement below:
GANG OF FOUR “THE LONG GOODBYE” 2025 TOUR LINEUP
Hugo Burnham – drums
Jon King – vocals
Gail Greenwood – bass
Ted Leo – guitar
Gail’s a fantastic bass player who first played with us in 2024, the rhythm anchor of L7 and Belly. Once described as “The Providence Punk Rocker” and an awesome presence on stage.
We’re thrilled to announce Ted joining us. He’s had a stellar career spanning ’80s hardcore bands like Citizens Arrest and Chisel, fronting his own band Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, and collaborations with Aimee Mann. He’ll bring his own guitar magic to the shows, built on a deep love of the classic Gang of Four material. It’s going to be amazing.
David Pajo’s now pursuing his own projects, and says his time in the band was, “a dream come true.” We wish him the best.
“The Long Goodbye” tour will feature two sets: we’ll play all of Entertainment! track by track, and a second set of “Best of the Rest,” favorites to ranging from To Hell With Poverty! to I Love a Man in a Uniform. These will be unforgettable nights.
Many of the dates have sold out, and others are close to it. We can’t wait to get on the road for the very last time and hope to see you there.
Find tour dates and remaining tickets via the link in our bio.