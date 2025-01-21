Alabama visual artist and longtime musician/educator Lonnie Holley has announced a new album, the follow-up to 2023’s guest-stacked Oh Me Oh My. Tonky is out in March and also features a metric ton of collaborators, including Mary Lattimore, Angel Bat Dawid, Joe Minter and Open Mike Eagle, Alabaster de Plume, Isaac Brock(!), billy woods, Jesca Hoop, and Saul Williams. Today, Holley is sharing a moving lead single called “Protest With Love.”

“Protest With Love” features frequent collaborator and Oh Me Oh My producer Jacknife Lee on bass, keys, synths, drums, programming, recorder, percussions, and vocals. Additional track features include the Legendary Ingramettes on vocals, Kelly Pratt on horns and flutes, and Jordan Katz on horns. Of the message behind the song, Holley simply asks listeners to “let love be your weapon.”

Listen to “Protest With Love” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Seeds”

02 “Life” (with Mary Lattimore)

03 “Protest With Love”

04 “The Burden” (with Angel Bat Dawid)

05 “The Same Stars” (with Joe Minter and Open Mike Eagle)

06 “We Was Kings In The Jungle, Slaves In The Field”

07 “Strength of A Song” (with Alabaster de Plume)

08 “What’s Going On” (with Isaac Brock)

09 “Fear the Machine”

10 “I Looked Over My Shoulder” (with Billy Woods)

11 “Did I Do Enough?” (with Jesca Hoop)

12 “That’s Not Art, That’s Not Music”

13 “Those Stars Are Still Shining” (with Saul Williams)

14 “A Change Is Gonna Come”

Tonky is out 3/21 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.