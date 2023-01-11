Lonnie Holley Announces New Album Featuring Michael Stipe, Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten, Moor Mother, & More

Lonnie Holley has announced a new album called Oh Me Oh My, and he’s recruited a stacked list of collaborators for it as per usual. Michael Stipe, Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten, Moor Mother, and more all contributed to the album, which is his first full-length since teaming up with Matthew E. White for an album in 2021. Oh Me Oh My was produced by Jacknife Lee.

“My art and my music are always closely tied to what is happening around me, and the last few years have given me a lot to thoughtsmith about,” Holley said in a statement. “When I listen back to these songs I can feel the times we were living through. I’m deeply appreciative of the collaborators, especially Jacknife, who helped the songs take shape and really inspired me to dig deeper within myself.”

Today, Holley is sharing the album’s title track, which features R.E.M. leader Michael Stipe. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Testing”

02 “I Am Part Of The Wonder” (Feat. Moor Mother)

03 “Oh Me, Oh My” (Feat. Michael Stipe)

04 “Earth Will Be There” (Feat. Moor Mother)

05 “Mount Meigs)

06 “Better Get That Crop In Soon”

07 “Kindness Will Follow Your Tears” (Feat. Bon Iver)

08 “None Of Us Have But A Little While” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten)

09 “If We Get Lost They Will Find Us” (Feat. Rokia Koné)

10 “I Can’t Hush”

11 “Future Children”

Oh Me Oh My is out 3/10 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.