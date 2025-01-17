Rocket, Draag, & RAM Playing LA Fire Relief Benefit Co-Presented By Stereogum

The excellent Los Angeles indie bands Rocket, Draag, and RAM are teaming up for a hometown benefit show supporting wildfire relief efforts in the area, co-presented by Stereogum and Crap Eyewear. It’s going down Saturday, Feb. 8 at Zebulon, where Silversun Pickups will be on hand to DJ between bands. All proceeds will be donated to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the Pasadena Job Center. Get tickets here.

Rocket were featured on our list of the best new artists of 2024.