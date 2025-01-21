Introducing Jason Palmer

Jason Palmer is a trumpeter you should know but probably don’t. Based in New England, he’s been releasing albums as a leader since 2007. He also played with saxophonist Noah Preminger’s group for a while and was featured prominently on Matana Roberts’ Coin Coin Chapter Two: Mississippi Moonchile in 2013. But despite making consistently high-quality records and demonstrating some intriguing personality quirks — he’s apparently a big fan of female R&B singers, having recorded albums paying tribute to Minnie Riperton, Janelle Monaé and Anita Baker — the Jazz IndustryTM has never gotten behind him and given him the big push.

Fortunately, he does have two notable admirers — saxophonist Mark Turner and producer Jimmy Katz. Turner and Palmer have been working together off and on since the trumpeter’s 2011 album Here Today and steadily since 2018. And Katz, through his Giant Step Arts label/production company, has released Palmer’s last four albums: 2019’s Rhyme And Reason, 2020’s The Concert: 12 Musings For Isabella, 2022’s Live From Summit Rock In Seneca Village, and 2024’s The Cross Over: Live In Brooklyn. Turner plays on all of those, and Palmer appears on the saxophonist’s 2022 ECM album Return From The Stars and 2023’s Live At The Village Vanguard, a two-disc set also on Giant Step Arts.

Giant Step Arts is a nonprofit founded by longtime photographer Katz that offers artists they admire funding and opportunities to perform and record live, with cover artwork and CD manufacturing provided free of charge. The not-exactly-a-label has paid for recordings by drummers Johnathan Blake and Nasheet Waits, saxophonists Eric Alexander and Michael Thomas, vibraphonist Chien Chien Lu, piano trio Tarbaby, and others, but with four GSA releases to date, Palmer really seems to be Katz’s pet project.

Palmer lives in New Hampshire these days, about two hours north of Boston, where he still teaches. Prior to settling down, though, he and his family spent two years living in an RV. “I was flying from wherever the RV was to get to Boston to teach three days a week and then flying back to wherever the RV was,” he says with a weary laugh. “And then all that flying got pretty tiresome for me. So I said, you know, let’s find a place where I could just drive to work instead of fly. So we came up to New Hampshire and found some space.”

This willingness to just vanish — his RV journey took him from Washington state to Arizona to the Carolinas and Tennessee; he even knows the part of Montana where I live — may help explain why, in Turner’s words, “Other musicians have always known about [Jason], but he’s not on the radar of the promoter class.” Another example of his indifference to traditional careerism is his long, long tenure leading a house band of sorts at Wally’s, a small Boston bar open since 1947. (Palmer compares it to New York’s legendary 55 Bar, which closed in 2022.) He played at Wally’s weekly for over 20 years, in the process developing a stylistic quirk that manifests on Live At Summit Rock and The Cross Over. Many of the pieces on those albums begin with Palmer playing a sometimes minutes-long unaccompanied intro, before the rest of the band comes in.

<a href="https://jasonpalmertrumpet.bandcamp.com/album/the-cross-over-live-in-brooklyn">The Cross Over Live in Brooklyn by Jason Palmer</a>

“At Wally’s it was a thing where not everybody came to listen to the music,” he explains. “Sometimes people just come to drink or whatnot, and so it’s kind of announcing that the band is here, you know, the trumpet is here.”

It was at Wally’s that Palmer and Turner first met. The trumpeter had already been an admirer of the saxophonist for years: “I went to New England Conservatory [in Boston] and I spent a lot of time transcribing him. So his voice, his compositional voice, his tone, the way he breathes, you know, his phrasing, that’s been inside of my head and inside of my creative bowl of whatever I use to create my own work for a long time.” In fact, when Turner walked into the bar, Palmer and his band were playing “Jacky’s Place,” from the saxophonist’s album Dharma Days. After the performance, Palmer introduced himself, and their creative partnership began.

Interestingly, when I asked Turner how he thought their voices meshed, he didn’t talk about music at all. Instead, he observed that “Jason has a lot of fight in him, and I see that as something we share.” He added, “I’m not talented at all; I’ve had to work for everything I’ve done and practice a lot.” Mark Turner’s always had a reputation as one of the most self-effacing jazz musicians around, but every time I hear him say something like this, it boggles my mind.

When I asked Palmer the same question, and told him what Turner had said, he agreed and said that he, too, has achieved everything he has not through innate talent but relentless practice and hard work. “I’m probably the least gifted player of all time… I’ve always had to rely on just sitting in a practice room and really learning this music. I don’t think things really came easily for me, and I mean, the trumpet is a very unforgiving instrument.”

Palmer is a traditionalist where the trumpet is concerned. He treats it as an instrument with a specific lineage and language, which he strives to extend. “I’ve always tried to be the kind of player that’s transcribable,” he says, citing “clean” players like Booker Little, Freddie Hubbard, Clifford Brown, Fats Navarro, and Kenny Dorham as inspirations. He writes and plays music “where you could listen to it and really know what it is, and you could maybe learn it by ear and play it back without having to really turn over the way that you approach the instrument.” At times, his precision and technical command of the horn remind me of Woody Shaw or even Wynton Marsalis’s classical recordings (as opposed to his jazz playing).

This pairs very well with Turner’s approach to the saxophone, which feels simultaneously intellectual and emotional. Turner is a Buddhist, and while his solos are highly expressive, they’re never showily passionate. When he’s playing beside Palmer, they treat the unison melodies as recitations, and the solos they offer have the air of a conversation between two people who fundamentally agree. Neither ever attempts to overpower the other or “win”; they just state their piece, then step back to hear what the other has to say.

The dynamic between Palmer and Turner remains essentially the same, no matter which man is the leader on a given session. They recorded Turner’s ECM album Return From The Stars with bassist Joe Martin and drummer Jonathan Pinson in 2019, but it wasn’t released until three years later, at which point the quartet reconvened at the Village Vanguard. Live At The Village Vanguard, a two-CD set, was released on Giant Step Arts in September 2023. “I sound and feel totally different on those two records,” Palmer says, and it’s true. They play all eight tracks from Return… on the live set, and they’re completely transformed — looser, more swinging, and often longer. But that conversation-between-peers feel is unmistakable, despite the nearly 15-year difference in their ages (Turner is 59, Palmer 45).

<a href="https://markturnerjazz.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-the-village-vanguard">Live At The Village Vanguard by Mark Turner Quartet</a>

That quartet has recorded a second album for ECM, which will be out later this year. Palmer says, “This was one of those instances where we went into the studio after we had toured the music for two weeks, and so the music really came together… Manfred Eicher was there, so it was a really nice hang and he had some really cool input to give on it. There’s a few tunes on there that were really fresh that that we had only played on that tour.”

The Cross Over was recorded in August 2023 at Ornithology, a small club in Brooklyn run by Mitch Borden, one of the co-founders of the venerable Manhattan spot Smalls. Palmer and Turner are backed by bassist Larry Grenadier and drummer Marcus Gilmore, who had been playing together in saxophonist Joshua Redman’s band. At the beginning of the year, the trumpeter sent everyone a set of nine compositions he’d been workshopping, but they were only able to get one day of rehearsal before the performances. Still, that was enough.

“We actually did get to run the music down, so it felt really comfortable to play, and so then when we went in and recorded those two days at Ornithology, the first day didn’t feel like a rehearsal,” he says. “I tried to write tunes that weren’t so hard that they would have to stay glued to the piece for the entire time. I tried to find that balance of, you know, writing stuff that’s just interesting enough for them to want to invest some time to really play it, but then be able to feel free enough to really express themselves once it came time for them to improvise over the songs.”

<a href="https://jasonpalmertrumpet.bandcamp.com/album/the-cross-over-live-in-brooklyn">The Cross Over Live in Brooklyn by Jason Palmer</a>

The pieces on The Cross Over are quite long. Like I said, there are nine compositions, but the set spans two CDs and lasts two and a quarter hours. The shortest performance, “Do You Know Who YOU Are? (A Line For C. West),” runs 11:23; the longest, “Beware Of Captain America (A Line For Wayne Shorter),” lasts over 21 minutes. “You know, it’s one of those things where you might have to take it in doses — you know, listen to one song a day or something like that,” Palmer says with a laugh. But this, too, is part of his attempt to extend the post-bop tradition; in its florid virtuosity and willingness to make every piece a Statement, The Cross Over reminds me of Woody Shaw’s Stepping Stones, recorded live at the Village Vanguard in 1978.

“I think the first tune [‘B.A.M.D. (Budgets Are Moral Documents)’], I played the trumpet for seven, eight minutes, you know, horn to mouth; that’s really not that common amongst playing the trumpet and playing this kind of music,” he says. “One part of it is that you know, I’m physically able to do it now and the older I get, this kind of thing won’t be possible, so you may as well… I felt like I needed to push myself to see how long I could play beautifully, you know, and still keep it together and still feel like I had something to say over a tune.”

In other words, now is a perfect time to start listening to Jason Palmer.

TAKE 10