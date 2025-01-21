To mark 10 years together as a band Slowlight have released a new EP today. taking back flowers compiles the Glasgow group’s three singles from the past year — “Pepe Silvia,” “That’s Pretty Good (For A Girl),” and “Cooler” — plus one previously unreleased track, “Cobwebs.” This one starts out pensively but builds to emotive indie rock explosion around the time they hit the lyric “I think if you checked your horoscope, you’d find that you made a big mistake.” If you’re into catchy guitar music with an emo streak, check out the full EP below.

<a href="https://slowlightglasgow.bandcamp.com/album/taking-back-flowers">taking back flowers by Slowlight</a>