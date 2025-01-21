Grimy and explosive New York rockers the Men announced new album Buyer Beware back in November with the release of lead single “Pony.” Today the band has another preview of the LP for us, a burst of raw power called “PO Box 96.” Come for the battering-ram aggression, stay for the livewire guitar solo.

A word from the Men’s Nick Chiericozzi:

Every once in a while a song appears fully formed to its writer. Mr. Postman dropped a good one in my mailbox. Solicitations written in hilarious fonts with odd punctuation, appealing to my sense of security on dark blue paper with black ink are gifts from the universe. The music came right away, albeit with a little more effort than opening an envelope. Rich Samis thought the chorus went “Thank God for PO Box 96”. It doesn’t.

Check it out below.

Buyer Beware is out 2/28 on Fuzz Club.