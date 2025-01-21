Kruder & Dorfmeister Announce K&D Sessions US Tour
In 2022, Kruder & Dorfmeister’s 1998 downtempo classic The K&D Sessions was put on streaming for the first time (but only on Apple Music). Today, Peter Kruder and Richard Dorfmeister announced a short US tour to celebrate the album.
The Austrian producers will be hitting Boston, New York, Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, and Oakland this fall. They’re also about to tour the album in Europe, heading out in just a couple of weeks.
Last month, the pair unveiled their own wines: a white called High Noon that’s a pinot blanc, and a red called Deep Shit that’s a mix of merlot and zweigelt. Beautiful. See their tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
02/03 – Munich, DE @ Isarphilharmonie
02/04 – Berlin, DE @ Berlin Philharmonie
02/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper
02/07 – Gdańsk, PL @ Stary Maneż
02/08 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium
02/09 – Budapest, HU @ Müpa Hall
02/18 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
02/19 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
02/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
02/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
02/23 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier
04/23 – Luzern, CH @ KKL Luzern
04/24 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
04/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Paral·lel 62
05/01 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon
05/02 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
05/03 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall
05/04 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall
06/19 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus
06/20 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus
08/02 – Freiburg, DE @ ZMF
09/04 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
09/05 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
09/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
09/07 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theater
09/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek
09/13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
