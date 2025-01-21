Kruder & Dorfmeister Announce K&D Sessions US Tour

In 2022, Kruder & Dorfmeister’s 1998 downtempo classic The K&D Sessions was put on streaming for the first time (but only on Apple Music). Today, Peter Kruder and Richard Dorfmeister announced a short US tour to celebrate the album.

The Austrian producers will be hitting Boston, New York, Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, and Oakland this fall. They’re also about to tour the album in Europe, heading out in just a couple of weeks.

Last month, the pair unveiled their own wines: a white called High Noon that’s a pinot blanc, and a red called Deep Shit that’s a mix of merlot and zweigelt. Beautiful. See their tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

02/03 – Munich, DE @ Isarphilharmonie

02/04 – Berlin, DE @ Berlin Philharmonie

02/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

02/07 – Gdańsk, PL @ Stary Maneż

02/08 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium

02/09 – Budapest, HU @ Müpa Hall

02/18 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

02/19 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

02/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

02/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

02/23 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier

04/23 – Luzern, CH @ KKL Luzern

04/24 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

04/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Paral·lel 62

05/01 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

05/02 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/03 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

05/04 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

06/19 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus

06/20 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus

08/02 – Freiburg, DE @ ZMF

09/04 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

09/05 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

09/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

09/07 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theater

09/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

09/13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater