Kruder & Dorfmeister’s Downtempo Classic The K&D Sessions Is Streaming For The First Time

In 1998, the Austrian producers Peter Kruder and Richard Dorfmeister released one of those rare DJ mixes that plays as a complete album. Kruder & Dorfmeister had built their name by putting together dubbed-out remixes, reshaping tracks into hazy trip-hop/downtempo. Their double CD The K&D Sessions collected many of those remixes, and it shaped them artfully into a long mix that a whole lot of people used for unwinding or getting-stoned purposes.

For a little while, The K&D Sessions was everywhere. The album made critics’ year-end lists, and it sold a million copies. But thanks to the nature of those remixes — some of which were for big-name acts like Depeche Mode and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony — The K&D Sessions has been absent from every streaming service until now. Today, The K&D Sessions has made its way to streaming as an Apple Music exclusive.

Apple has come to some kind of agreement with !K7 Records, the label that released The K&D Sessions in the first place. Thanks to that agreement, we can now space out to the album without digging out our scratched-up old CDs. Listen to The K&D Sessions below.

