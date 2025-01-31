Frog – “JUST USE YOUR HIPS VAR. VI”

Jarod A. Walker

New Music January 31, 2025 12:03 AM By Danielle Chelosky

On Valentine’s Day, New York’s Frog will unveil their sixth album, 1000 Variations On The Same Song. So far the indie duo has shared “DID SANTA COME VAR. IX” and “MIXTAPE LINER NOTES VAR. VII,” and now they’re back with “JUST USE YOUR HIPS VAR. VI.”

“JUST USE YOUR HIPS VAR. VI” is a playful tune anchored by jaunty piano and dramatically luxurious lyrics delivered in Daniel Bateman’s impossibly high-pitched mumbles: “Don’t move your lips/ Just use your hips/ Ice on my wrist/ Christ how it drips.” Listen below.

