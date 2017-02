Seattle’s Dude York will release their sophomore album, Sincerely, by way of Hardly Art next week, and we’ve already heard two singles: “Black Jack” and “Tonight.” The trio are debuting a new one just in time for Valentine’s Day; “Love Is” a blown-out anthem about loving someone who’s toxic. “I can’t help it if I like him,” Claire England roars. “It’s the chemistry we thrive in.” Listen to “Love Is” below.

