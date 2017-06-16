Together Pangea – “Better Find Out” Video

Together Pangea demonstrate some kickass poker faces and soul-scratching stares in their video for new single “Better Find Out,” an ’80s-inspired collage of night drives, saturated neon colors, and silly, intimate encounters with bandmates. Put together by Steele O’Neil, the video is energized by flicker effects and slow shutter speeds that cause the vibrant colors to bleed and background images to wash together. It’s the lead single from the LA rockers’ new album Bulls And Roosters, and as vocalist Willian Keegan shares, it’s about “being frustrated with touring and confused about being at home but also that people shouldn’t look to entertainers for answers.” Watch the video below.

Bulls And Roosters tracklist:

01 “Sippy Cup”

02 “The Cold”

03 “Kenmore Ave.”

04 “Money On It”

05 “Better Find Out”

06 “Peach Mirror”

07 “Gold Moon”

08 “Friend Of Nothing”

09 “Stare At The Sun”

10 “Southern Comfort”

11 “Bulls And Roosters”

12 “Is It Real?”

13 “Alison”

Cover art:

CREDIT: Kelsey Reckling

Together Pangea are playing in LA and NYC this September, with many more shows to be announced:

09/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey Theatre

09/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

Bulls And Roosters is out 8/25 on NETTWERK.