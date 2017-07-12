Downtown Boys – “Lips That Bite”

Next month, the ferocious, politically charged Providence punk band Downtown Boys will release their new album Cost Of Living, their first for new label Sub Pop. Fugazi co-leader Guy Picciotto is on board as producer, and you should be very, very excited. We’ve already posted two early songs: “Somos Chulas (No Somos Pendejas)” and “A Wall.” Today, they’re sharing a third. “Lips That Bite” is this week’s new track from the Adult Swim Singles series, and it’s a brash and feverish post-punker with a vocal that will knock your head all around, a silky synth, and a molten saxophone solo that seems to erupt out of nowhere. Below, listen to the new song, read a quote about it from the band, and check out the band’s forthcoming tour dates on both sides of the Atlantic.

In a statement, the band writes:

This one is all about understanding the systemic and collective origins of all the anxieties and struggles we too often see as isolated and personal, and then using all we’ve got to fight back. That can be with our lips, our teeth, our words, our bodies — at this point we have no choice but to use whatever we each have. It’s fitting that the song is coming out today, July 12, since it’s the internet-wide day of action to save net neutrality. Big companies and the FCC are trying to throttle the internet and silence online voices with less power. Check out BattleForTheNet.com to help stop them. Keep it up wherever you are with whatever you’ve got!

TOUR DATES:

7/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ House of Vans

8/11 – Providence, RI @ Aurora

8/12 – Boston, MA @ ONCE

8/13 – Portland, ME @ Space Gallery

8/14 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

8/15 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

8/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Sugar City

8/17 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

8/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

8/19 – Omaha, NE @ MAHA Festival

8/20 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

8/21 – Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse

8/22 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

8/23 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

8/24 – Birmingham, AL @ Syndicate Lounge

8/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

8/26 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

8/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club

8/28 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

8/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto

9/02-03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival

9/04 – Washington, DC @ DC9

9/05 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook

9/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory

9/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

9/08 – Houston, TX @ Walters

9/09 – McAllen, TX @ Yerberia Cultura

9/10 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

9/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

9/12 – Dallas, TX @ Dirty 30

9/13 – Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom

9/14 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

9/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock

9/16-9/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

9/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

9/21 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

9/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

9/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Summer Happenings at The Broad

9/24 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

10/09 – Leffinge, Belgium @ Cafe De Zwerver

10/10 – Paris, France @ Le Point Ephemere

10/11 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

10/12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/13 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

10/14 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

10/16 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Workman’s Club

10/17 – Liverpool, UK @ The Shipping Forecast

10/18 – London, UK @ Dome Tufnell Park

10/19 – Sheffield, UK @ Picture House Social Club

10/20 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

10/21 – Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival

10/22 – Birmingham, UK @ All Years Leaving Festival

10/24 – Munster, Germany @ Gleis 22

10/25 – Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia

10/26 – Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

10/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling Festival

10/28 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ DDW Music Festival

Cost Of Living is out 8/11 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.