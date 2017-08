Oakland-based musician Madeline Kenney is releasing her debut album, Night Night At The First Landing, at the end of the week. She’s already shared some advance singles from it — “Rita,” “Always,” and “Big One” — and stopped by our offices to perform. The whole thing is great (and it was produced by Toro Y Moi) and you can stream it a few days before its release date below.

Night Night At The First Landing is out 9/1 via Company. Pre-order it here.