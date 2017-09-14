Selena Gomez Was Laying Low This Summer Because She Had A Kidney Transplant

Over the past few months, the pop star Selena Gomez has released a few big singles: The Kygo collab “It Ain’t Me,” the Gucci Mane collab “Fetish,” and the great, Talking Heads-sampling “Bad Liar.” But according to Gomez herself, she wasn’t doing too much to promote those songs. Instead, she writes that she was “laying low.” The reason: She had to get a new kidney. Gomez, who has been commendably open about her long battle with lupus, writes on Instagram that her friend Francia Raisa donated one of her kidneys. Gomez writes, “It was what I needed to do for my overall health.” Here’s her Instagram post:

TMZ reports that Gomez was in the hospital for kidney failure back in May.