Selena Gomez Was Laying Low This Summer Because She Had A Kidney Transplant

Over the past few months, the pop star Selena Gomez has released a few big singles: The Kygo collab “It Ain’t Me,” the Gucci Mane collab “Fetish,” and the great, Talking Heads-sampling “Bad Liar.” But according to Gomez herself, she wasn’t doing too much to promote those songs. Instead, she writes that she was “laying low.” The reason: She had to get a new kidney. Gomez, who has been commendably open about her long battle with lupus, writes on Instagram that her friend Francia Raisa donated one of her kidneys. Gomez writes, “It was what I needed to do for my overall health.” Here’s her Instagram post:
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
TMZ reports that Gomez was in the hospital for kidney failure back in May.