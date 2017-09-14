Stream Godspeed You! Black Emperor Luciferian Towers

Next week, the great Canadian collective Godspeed You! Black Emperor return with “Luciferian Towers”, their newest towering, moving instrumental album. GY!BE have been making monolithic, tough-to-categorize music — it gets called “post-rock,” but “classical punk” might be slightly more accurate — for decades, and they’re as good now as they’ve ever been. “Luciferian Towers” follows 2015’s Asunder, Sweet And Other Distress, and it builds to the same sorts of crashing, life-affirming crescendos. We’ve posted the early tracks “Undoing A Luciferian Towers” and “Anthem For No State, Pt. III,” and now you can stream the full LP at NPR. You should really do that.

“Luciferian Towers” is out 9/22 on Constellation.