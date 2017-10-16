Curls – “Gentle And Kind”

Christopher Owens, the singer-songwriter and guitarist behind the late, great Girls, announced the formation of his new band Curls nearly a year ago. An earlier version of Curls existed back in 2005 and featured Owens and his then girlfriend, Liza. The new Curls trio — with Cody Rhodes on drums and Luke Baće on bass — played their first show in June and will release an EP called Vante this fall.

That EP We heard the EP’s first single, “Emotion,” last month, and today we get to hear another. “Gentle and Kind” has a Paul McCartney-like slow, twee optimism to it. Its bright and bold production harkens back to Girls, and Owens’ voice sounds as good as ever. Listen below.

Here’s Vante’s tracklist:

01 “Dynamite”

02 “Emotion”

03 “Golden Gate”

04 “Gentle And Kind”

And here’s its cover art:

Tour dates:

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel, w/ Cults

11/04 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s, w/ Cults

11/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic, w/ Cults

11/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room, w/ Cults

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom, w/ Cults

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

12/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

Vante is out 11/7 on Urban Scandal Records. Pre-order it here, and read our 2015 interview with Owens here.