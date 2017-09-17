Donald Glover Wins Emmys For Atlanta

Donald Glover won the trophy for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmy Awards tonight. He was nominated for “B.A.N.,” the audacious sketch comedy episode from Atlanta’s first season. He is the first black person to ever win the award, and he was also nominated for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, and Outstanding Comedy Series. Atlanta’s second season is scheduled to air in 2018.

UPDATE: He also won Best Actor In A Comedy Series for his work on Atlanta. Watch a clip from his acceptance speech below.