The She’s – “Heartache”

The She’s have been making music together since they were young teens; their 2011 debut, Then It Starts To Feel Like Summer, is built around warm melodies and hopeful anticipation. Six years (and one EP) later, they’re ready to release a proper full-length follow-up, which they self-produced wth counsel from tUnE-yArDs’ Merrill Garbus. The album’s called “all female rock and roll quartet”, a reductive description that was no doubt written about them at some point. But by reclaiming it as the title of their sophomore album, the San Francisco-based band instead turns the designation into a source of strength.

On “Heartache,” the album’s lead single, the band adopts a twinkling sock-hop pop sway, harmonizing about the inevitability of being let down by love. “Nobody warns you about heartache/ It’s all spelled out in the cards (heartbreak)/ Fell in love on the first date/ But then it’s all up to fate,” they sing. The song never sounds forlorn, though; instead, they embrace the satisfying notion that relationships are rarely built to last and that it’s better off to accept wherever life might take us, trusting that one day it’ll work out for good and it’ll be worth it. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Death Dreams”

02 “Heartache”

03 “Ashes”

04 “Sorry”

05 “Lie Again”

06 “Holly”

07 “Local Favorite All Female Garage Rock Quartet”

08 “Eva’s Interlude”

09 “Anywhere But Here”

10 “Sick”

11 “Be Alright”

12 “Can’t Go Inside”

“all female rock and roll quartet” is out 11/17 via Empty Cellar Records. Pre-order it here.