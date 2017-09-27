Kamasi Washington – “Desire”

On Friday, the young jazz saxophone great Kamasi Washington will release Harmony Of Difference, a new record that’s being billed as an EP even though it’s more than half an hour long. It’s the recorded version of a piece that Washington created for the Whitney Biennial earlier this year, and it works as the follow-up to Washington’s stunning 2015 triple-LP The Epic. Today, Washington has shared the dazed, blissed-out opening track “Desire.” You can hear it at WeTransfer, where you can also read a long story about Washington and the new EP.

Harmony Of Difference is out 9/29 on Young Turks.