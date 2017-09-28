Stream The Weather Station’s Self-Titled New Album

Tamara Lindeman, the Toronto songwriter who records as the Weather Station, impressed the hell out of us with her 2015 LP Loyalty. Next week, she’ll follow it up with her fourth album, which is self-titled. It’s a total stunner. Lindeman writes vivid, surgically precise lyrics, and she delivers them in ways that are more conversational than theatrical. And her arrangements are sharp, idiosyncratic takes on indie-folk. She really sounds nothing like anyone else. We’ve already posted her early tracks “Thirty,” “I Kept It All To Myself,” and “You And I (On The Other Side Of The World).” And right now, you can (and should) stream the entire album at NPR.

The Weather Station is out 10/6 on Paradise Of Bachelors.