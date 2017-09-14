The Weather Station – “I Kept It All To Myself” Video

A new Weather Station album will be out in the world soon, and today Tamara Lindeman shared a video for new single “Kept It All To Myself.” In the Maya Bankovic-directed visual, Lindeman hangs out with a bunch of clones of herself in a home filled with houseplants. In spite of its charms, this is a lonely video that perfectly mirrors the lyrics to the song. “My love is the heaviest thing,” Lindeman sings. “I kept it all to myself.” Watch below.

The Weather Station is out 10/6 via Paradise Of Bachelors.