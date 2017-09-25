The Weather Station – “You And I (On The Other Side Of The World)”

Next week, the poised and precise Toronto singer-songwriter Tamara Lindeman, who records as the Weather Station, will release her new self-titled album. The two songs she’s already shared, “Thirty” and “I Kept It All To Myself,” have both been stunners. And now she’s also shared “You And I (On The Other Side Of The World),” another powerful and gorgeous piece of music. The song has some impeccably arranged strings, but it’s not a theatrical showstopper; it’s a thoughtful and idiosyncratic folk rambler. Listen to it below.

The Weather Station is out 10/6 on Paradise Of Bachelors.