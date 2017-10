Later this month, the melodically sharp Melbourne dance-pop duo Kllo will release Backwater, their debut album, and we’ve posted a few of its songs: “Virtue,” “Nylon,” “Downfall.” Today, they’ve also shared “Dissolve,” a smart and liquid track with a warm, emotive vocal and a bit of UK garage shuffle in its beat. Check it out below.

Backwater is out 10/20 on Ghostly International.