Kllo – “Downfall” Video

“Downfall” is one of many fine low-key electro-pop singles from Backwater, the forthcoming debut album from Melbourne-based cousin duo Kllo. (Also try “Virtue” and “Nylon” on for size.) Today it gets a video by director Freya Esders that the band describes as “a gentle journey from the cold urbanscapes of Melbourne city to the golden hues of the sunny coast, Australia.” It features Chloe Kaul and Simon Lam casting melancholy glances under some lovely magic-hour mood lighting that quite matches the music.

Backwater is out 10/20 on Ghostly.