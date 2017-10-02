Watch The Trailer For The New Yeah Yeah Yeahs Documentary

Last week, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced the impending reissue of their debut album, 2003’s straight-up classic Fever To Tell. (They also shared two older songs, “Phone Jam” and “Shake It,” which weren’t on the original version but which will be on the reissue.) The deluxe vinyl version of Fever To Tell, which costs a frankly goofy $195, will include a documentary called There Is No Modern Romance, which will document the band’s exciting, chaotic early days. And judging by the trailer that they just showed, it’ll include footage of tours, interviews, arguments, and drunken hijinks. Check it out below.

The deluxe Fever To Tell reissue is out 10/20.