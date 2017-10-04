Watch Morrissey Sing “Spent The Day In Bed” On Jools Holland

Earlier this week, Morrissey played a live session for BBC 6 Music, debuting a bunch of songs from his forthcoming album Low In High School and saying something that sounded like an endorsement of a far-right, anti-Islam UK politician. That wasn’t great! But Moz is still in album-promo mode, and he’s still doing business with the BBC. On the most recent episode of the long-running UK live-music show Later… With Jools Holland, which is thankfully no longer geoblocked for American viewers, Morrissey sang the stop-watching-the-news single “Spent The Day In Bed” and really brought that inimitable stage presence. Watch his performance below.

Low In High School is out 11/17 on BMG.