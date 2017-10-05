Blis. – “Lost Boy”

Blis. offer validation for those of us who have grown from emo kids into emo adults. Two years removed from their Starting Fires In My Parents House EP, the Atlanta rockers are set to release their debut album, No One Loves You, tomorrow. They started teasing it in July with a new single each month. “Stale Smoke” is an upbeat crash of raw angst, “Take Me Home” thrashes and swirls like a piece of heavy math rock, and “Old Man” highlights Aaron Gossett’s compelling murmur. Today they’ve shared one final preview called “Lost Boy,” which picks up where “Old Man” left off, creeping from a melancholic intro into a satisfyingly guttural chorus. Listen below.

No One Loves You is out 10/6 on Sargent House. Pre-order it in physical or digital formats.