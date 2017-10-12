Mallrat – “Better”

Aussie teen Mallrat first came up on our radar last year with “For Real” off her debut EP, Uninvited. Her electro pop influence is reminiscent of her musical and geographical neighbor Lorde’s Pure Heroine, with liberal use of synthesizers and vocal harmonies building up to bright choruses. However, on her new song “Better,” Mallrat trades in a bit of the heavy booming bass and her sing-song rapping for a lighter and much more consistent melody. The clarity in the music reflects that of the lyrics, leaving room for the newly graduated Mallrat to muse, “Everyone’s alive, so everything’s alright/ But maybe when the summer ends, I’ll drift away from all my friends.” And who better to remind us what it was like to be a teenager than an actual teenager? Mallrat adds some context:

I wrote Better over a year ago but it’s taken most of this time to get it sounding exactly how it does in my head, so thanks for waiting so patiently for new music. My dad says it’s his favourite song which makes me very excited to share it with everyone.

Listen to “Better” below.

“Better” is out now on Nettwerk.