Watch Cardi B Perform “Bodak Yellow” At The BET Hip-Hop Awards

The big news at last night’s BET Hip-Hop Awards was Eminem giving a long, passionate, slightly silly a cappella freestyle about Donald Trump. Other than that, it was a fairly routine show; even the storied Cyphers didn’t lead to any starmaking performances. (My favorites were Rapsody and Ski Mask The Slump God, but feel free to dig through them and pick out your own.) BET does this annoying thing where its video embeds play automatically, so we’re only going to post one video from the show. And with that in mind, the video has to be the performance from Cardi B, unquestionably rap’s woman of the moment, performing the monster hit “Bodak Yellow,” the #1 song in the country right now. Cardi wore a crazily-patterned floor-length fur coat and rapped on a stage made up to look like a Bronx street corner, surrounded by dancers and extras who shot dice and did pull-ups. It looked more like a Broadway show than a rap performance, but Cardi’s charisma shone through anyway. Check it out below.

Cardi’s official debut album is apparently coming out this fall. During the show, she won the Hustler Of The Year, Best New Artist, and Single Of The Year awards.