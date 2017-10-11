Madame Gandhi – “Gandhi Blues (Gizzle Remix)” Video

Today, Oct. 11, is both International Day Of The Girl and National Coming Out Day, which means it’s the perfect day for Madame Gandhi to share new music. Kiran Gandhi, the Los Angeles-based electronic musician and activist who used to be M.I.A.’s drummer and who first garnered attention in 2015 for running the London Marathon while free-bleeding, released her debut solo EP, Voices, late last year. And next week, she’s returning with Voices Remix, a new remix EP that reworks her songs to showcase the talent of other women of color. That includes Gizzle, the gay female rapper who’s written for Kanye West and Snoop Dogg and turned heads in Puff Daddy’s “You Could Be My Lover,” who adds her own impressive verse to the moody reflection of “Gandhi Blues.” The music video features both artists along with some striking visual effects, and you can watch and listen below.

Tour dates:

10/13 Indio, CA @ Mothership Women’s Festival and Retreat

10/20 Washington, DC @ BYT Murder House Party at Renwick Gallery (DJ Set)

11/01 Oslo, NOR @ Oslo World – Toxic Masculinity Panel (Speaking)

11/02 Oslo, NOR @ Oslo World

11/08 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater (w/ Ani DiFranco)

11/09 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom (w/ Ani DiFranco)

11/10 Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater (w/ Ani DiFranco)

“Gandhi Blues (Gizzle Remix)” is out 10/13, and the Voices Remix EP is out 10/20.