Rabit – “Bleached World” Video

Houston-based producer Eric Burton, who puts out haunting experimental music as Rabit, worked with Björk on her upcoming new album, and he also has an album of his own on the way, the follow-up to his 2015 full-length debut Communion. Les Fleurs Du Mal will be out next month, and the first we’re hearing from it is “Bleached World.” It’s a patter of terse syncopation and watery cries that comes attached to a Lane Stewart-directed video that matches the song’s alien, end-of-days mood with abstract visions of desolation and isolation. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Possessed”

02 “Bleached World”

03 “Roach”

04 “Ontological Graffiti”

05 “Dogsblood Redemption”

06 “Prayer”

07 “The Whole Bag”

08 “Humanity’s Daughter”

09 “Rosy Cross”

10 “Ontological II”

11 “Prayer II (Gemme)”

12 “Elevation”

Les Fleurs Du Mal is out 11/3 via Halcyon Veil. Pre-order it here.