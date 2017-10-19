Watch Cardi B’s Charismatic-As-Hell Kimmel Performance

Right now, Jimmy Kimmel is in the midst of taping a week’s worth of shows at Brooklyn’s BAM Opera House. Earlier this week, he had Brooklyn greats LCD Soundsystem on his show as musical guests. Last night, his musical guest was Cardi B, the newly crowed queen of New York. Cardi was there, of course, to perform her massive hit “Bodak Yellow.” As with her performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, her stage was a fake version of a New York street, though this time it looked that was because it was the set that Kimmel used for Brooklyn. This time, Cardi was flanked by a crew of dancers, and she wore a feathery robe thing that reminded me of Ric Flair. And for the first time in what must be months, she did her signature song without hearing the entire audience screaming it back at her. Watch her performance below.

Cardi supposedly has a new album coming before the end of the year. I hope it’s true; she could really use another single.