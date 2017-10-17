Watch LCD Soundsystem’s Euphoric “Tonite” Performance On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Every so often, Jimmy Kimmel packs up his entire late-night show and heads to Brooklyn to make a week of episodes. This is one of those weeks, and the first night of it was last night. Kimmel’s guests included Amy Schumer, DJ Khaled, and former Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer. And as the musical guest, Kimmel booked LCD Soundsystem, a band who have done as much as any single entity to define the sound of Brooklyn this century. The band, coming off of the release of their fantastic reunion LP American Dream, performed a physical, euphoric rendition of their single “Tonite.” Watch it below.

American Dream is out now on Columbia.