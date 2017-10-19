Check Out A Killer Mike-Soundtracked Montage From Last Night’s South Park

Thus far this season, South Park has parodied Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” and Logic’s performance at the VMAs. And on last night’s episode, they brought an actual rapper in to help them out. To soundtrack a montage about the oppressive conditions in a nursing home, Trey Parker and Matt Stone enlisted the services of Killer Mike, who raps about how hard life is in there: “They got me locked up in here, and I’m sitting, doing hard time / Pissing in a metal bowl, eating shit from a lunch line.” You can watch the montage here.

Meanwhile, the show also featured the South Park kids as a barbershop quartet, singing renditions of “old-people music” like Kelis’ “Milkshake,” Cypress Hill’s “Insane In The Brain,” the Spin Doctors’ “Two Princes,” and Green Day’s “When I Come Around,” as well as a slightly confounding take on Nirvana’s “Rape Me.” Watch that below:

Parker and Stone’s Southern-rap voices are better than I would’ve imagined.