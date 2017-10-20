Stream Wild Beasts’ Farewell EP Punk Drunk And Trembling

Last month, cultishly beloved UK art-rock outfit Wild Beasts announced they were calling it quits with a few goodbye shows and a final EP, Punk Drunk And Trembling. The EP features three songs culled from the sessions for the group’s last album, 2016’s Boy King, two of which previously appeared on that record’s deluxe editions. We already heard the new one, the EP’s slithery and sneakily infectious title track, and now you can listen to the whole thing below while pouring one out for Wild Beasts.

The Punk Drunk And Trembling EP is out now via Domino. A limited 10″ vinyl version is out 11/17.