Morrissey – “I Wish You Lonely”

Morrissey returns next month with the eagerly anticipated new album Low In High School, and we’ve already heard the lead single “Spent The Day In Bed.” This morning, he’s shared another new one called “I Wish You Lonely.” (It’s one of the songs that Moz debuted in a live BBC session a few weeks ago.) Like “Spent The Day In Bed,” it’s a more produced and processed rock song than we’re used to hearing from Morrissey; there’s a lot of synthy, funky strut in its backbeat. And like that first single, its erudite lyrics nod to the way impersonal political forces can affect the lives of everyday people: “Tombs are full of fools who gave their life upon command of monarchy, oligarch, head of state, potentate.” Listen to it below.

Low In High School is out 11/17 on BMG.