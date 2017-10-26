Stereogum Sessions
Watch Sorority Noise’s Cameron Boucher Cover Nightmare Before Christmas’ “Sally’s Song” In A Stereogum Session
Sorority Noise are currently on tour with Citizen and Great Grandpa, and the band’s Cameron Boucher stopped by our offices today to perform a few songs acoustic for our very spooky Halloween-themed Stereogum Sessions. He did “Week 51″ from the band’s recently released Alone 7″ and its quasi-sister song “No Halo” from You’re Not As _____ As You Think, and then ended things with a very special haunting cover of The Nightmare Before Christmas’ “Sally’s Song.” Watch the full performance below.
Tour Dates:
10/26 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts
10/28 Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents
10/29 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundtsage
10/31 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
11/01 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
11/02 Orlando, FL @ The Social
11/03 Margate, FL @ O’Malley’s
11/04 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
11/05 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – HELL
11/06 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
11/08 Houston, TX @ Walter’s Downtown
11/09 Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/10 Austin, TX @ Sound On Sound Festival
11/12 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
You’re Not As ______ As You Think is out now via Triple Crown Records. Also check out Chris Farren and Jeff Rosenstock’s recent cover of “Dragula” for our Stereogum Sessions.