Stream Sorority Noise’s Surprise New Alone 7″

Lest you forget, Sorority Noise put out a fantastic album, You’re Not As _____ As You Think, earlier this year, and they’re back to remind you of that fact with a surprise new 7″ called Alone. It features two songs, both of which recall moments from their most recent release. “Week 51″ calls back to “No Halo” in its opening lines, and “Fermata” (which Cameron Boucher debuted live a couple months back) has echoes of “Second Letter From St. Julien,” and the similarities serve to hammer home that repetitive cycles of grief and depression that punctuate the album. They’re two worthy tender and quiet contributions to the ever-growing Sorority Noise repertoire. Listen to them below, and revisit our interview with Boucher from earlier this year.

The Alone 7″ is out now via Triple Crown Records. Sorority Noise are embarking on a tour with Citizen and Great Grandpa next week.