Underground experimentalist John Maus is back with his first new album in six years since We Must Become The Pitiless Censors Of Ourselves. We’ve heard “The Combine,” “Teenage Witch,” and “Touchdown” from Screen Memories so far, and now you can hear the whole thing in full. While you stream it below, check out our recent freewheeling conversation with Maus.

Screen Memories is out now via Domino.