John Maus – “Touchdown” Video

Football has become a weird political issue in these last few months, but John Maus’ video for his new song “Touchdown” is more about the sport’s place in American iconography. Maus, the knowingly weird retro-futurist, is about to return with the new album Screen Memories, and we’ve posted his videos for “The Combine” and “Teenage Witch.” “Touchdown” is a streaky synthpop jam with only these lyrics: “Go for the touchdown,” repeated many times. Director Jennifer Juniper Stratford’s video stars Maus as an intense football coach, a role that he was honestly born to play. It looks like a psychedelic version of an ’80s instructional video, and it’s about a football player doing football things. Watch it below.

Screen Memories is out 10/27 on Ribbon Music.