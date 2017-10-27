Sleigh Bells – “And Saints” Video

Sleigh Bells are releasing a new mini-album Kid Kruschev in a couple weeks, and today they’ve shared a video for its lead single “And Saints.” (They also shared another song, “Rainmaker,” earlier this week.) The video sees Alexis Krauss in a old-timey get-up fronting a goth band in a high school gym, facing off with a line of demonic cheerleaders that recall the ones that adorned the band’s debut album, Treats. Right now the video is an Apple Music exclusive, so if you have that you can watch it here or check out a preview of it below.

Our new video for And Saints is now available on @AppleMusic ⚡️⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/I9f9aK58yn pic.twitter.com/rUyIly8vZM — SLEIGH BELLS (@sleighbells) October 27, 2017

Kid Kruschev is out 11/10 on the band’s own Torn Clean label.