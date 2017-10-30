Bill MacKay & Ryley Walker – “Stretching My Dollar In Plano” Video

Chicago-based guitarists Bill MacKay and Ryley Walker released their sophomore collaborative album, SpiderBeetleBee, earlier this month. Individually, MacKey and Walker’s past videos have been genuine companions to their folk storytelling — “Aster” and “The Roundabout,” for example. In keeping with the world-wanderer theme following their video for “Lonesome Traveler,” director Marc Riordan’s new video for “Stretching My Dollar In Plano” takes us through a whole day, from sunrise to sunset. Branches bend in the wind, light reflects from the skyline, and even with the music playing over the double-exposed film clips, it’s the quietest video. For some fresh air, watch below.

SpiderBeetleBee is out now via Drag City.