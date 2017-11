Miguel will release his new album, War & Leisure, on 12/1. It’s the follow-up to Miguel’s 2015 LP, Wildheart, which spawned the single “Coffee.” In an interview, Miguel shared some of the ideas that shaped the album, and said that he was particularly inspired by the current political climate in the US. Miguel just debuted War & Leisure’s lead single “Told You So.” Listen to it and watch its accompanying music video below.

War & Leisure is out 12/1 via RCA.