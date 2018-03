King Krule released the drizzly, atmospheric album The Ooz last month. It’s not the sort of album that you might imagine would lead to invitations to play late-night talk shows. But we’re living in weird times, and last night, King Krule did musical-guest duties on Conan. Archy Marshall, who appeared to be wearing gold fronts, led his band through a stormy, propulsive take on “Dum Surfer,” bringing it to a raging conclusion. Check it out below.

The Ooz is out now on True Panther/XL.