So far we’ve only heard one song from the new album N.E.R.D. debuted on ComplexCon, the Rihanna collab “Lemon.” But as Complex points out, another new track featuring André 3000 premiered on Beats 1 today. It’s called “Rollinem 7’s,” and you can hear it below.

Still no release info yet for that new LP, which is called No_One Ever Really Dies.