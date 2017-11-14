Björk – “Blissing Me” Video

“The Gate,” our first taste of Björk’s upcoming Utopia, presented a word picture of her heart literally giving and receiving love after the trauma depicted on 2015’s Vulnicura — “My healed chest wound/ Transformed into a gate” — and its video that depicted that transfer in typically elaborate, colorful fashion. The second single from the album, “Blissing Me,” is a story of “two music nerds obsessing” that further develops those themes. “Sending each other MP3s, falling in love to a song,” Björk sings, later adjusting it to “I fall in love with a song” and finally, if I’m hearing it right, “falling in love with me.” If those lyrics read corny on the page, Björk sells them on the mic with measured delivery that barely contains the emotions welling up inside. Arca’s production turns something like Renaissance-era classical music into thumping avant electronic pop. It’s as weird and beautiful as you’d want a Björk song to be. Check out the song along with the video directed by Tim Walker and Emma Dalzell.

Utopia is out 11/24 on One Little Indian.