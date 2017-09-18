Bjork – “The Gate” Video

Björk is one of the world’s greatest music video artists, and now she has another music video out in the world. Directed by Björk’s artistic collaborator Andrew Tomas Huang, the clip for “The Gate,” the lead single from her upcoming album Utopia, is a colorful fantasia full of vivid, bizarre imagery. In other words, it’s a Björk video, and you can watch it below.

This is what Huang told Nowness about the film:

“The Gate” picks up where 2015’s Vulnicura left off. It is the first glimpse into Björk’s utopia. The doorway lies within the wound from Vulnicura, which now appears transformed into a prismatic portal channeled between the chests of two lovers. Not lovers in the quotidian romantic sense, but in a broader cosmological way. As a throughway into Bjork’s new album, “The Gate” is a declaration of hope sung by a woman refracted and re-formed into a luminous whole. I am especially proud of this film as I feel it is a culmination of my five-year collaboration with Björk and James Merry. It’s been such a nourishing three-way relationship and this film is the perfect synthesis of our brains and our hearts. Having Alessandro Michele’s design as the centerpiece in this film is a dream. I want to give a special shout-out to my visual effects partners Wolf & Crow, who have pulled off an exceptional feat for this visually packed video. Building a world like this takes a village and I feel blessed to be in this company of artists.

The dress that Björk wears in the video took nearly 900 hours to make:

Utopia is out in November on One Little Indian.