Björk – “The Gate”

Ever since Björk described her upcoming Vulnicura follow-up as her “Tinder album,” we’ve been itching to find out exactly what that sounds like. And now, with the arrival of lead single “The Gate,” we finally have some idea. “‘The Gate’ is essentially a love song, but I say ‘love’ in a more transcendent way,” Björk wrote of the song in a pre-order listing on her official website. “Vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and I think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love — but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word.” Listen below.

We still don’t know what Björk’s new album is called, but it’ll reportedly be out in November on One Little Indian.