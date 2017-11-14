Screaming Females – “Deeply”

The great New Jersey punk rock power trio will release their new album All At Once early next year. And after sharing the kickass new songs “Black Moon” and “Glass House,” they’ve now come out with the relatively thoughtful and restrained “Deeply.” The song, built from a lo-fi keyboard hum, doesn’t have the feverish intensity of many of the band’s songs, but there is a certain classic-rock grandeur to it. In the lyric video, frontwoman Marissa Paternoster paints the song’s words on the side of the Black Sheep Cafe, a DIY venue in Springfield, Illinois. Check it out below.

All At Once is out 2/23 on Don Giovanni.